Chiefs eyeing this former first-round pick for pass-rushing help, but there’s a catch

The Kansas City Chiefs have already made a splash before the NFL trade deadline. After getting Patrick Mahomes another playmaking weapon in 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, the perennial AFC power is apparently seeking help on the other side of the ball to gear up for a Super Bowl run.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Kansas City has called the Jacksonville Jaguars to gauge the availability of 2019 top-10 pick Josh Allen, and also remain interested in other impact pass-rushers across the league. However, the Chiefs’ effort to bolster their defense for the second half of the season could reportedly fall short if they remain hesitant to part with their 2023 first-round pick.

The Chiefs have checked on the availability of Allen, and are similarly looking for another edge rusher, though they may be a little more reluctant to part with their 2023 first-rounder.

Kansas City is 5-2, in the driver’s seat for yet another AFC West title while continuing to stake its claim as a top-tier contender for the Vince Lombardi Trophy despite the offseason trade of superstar wideout Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs underwent major changes on defense coming into this season, too, and could use some additional pass-rushing juice up front to make life easier on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Kansas City traded for Toney on Thursday, sending third and sixth-round picks to the New York Giants for the talented but mercurial 2021 first-round pick. Getting Allen would certainly require the Chiefs sending more valuable draft compensation to Jacksonville, a sacrifice that could be worth making considering the 25-year-old’s status as an impact defender and Kansas City’s seemingly imminent clash with (the other) Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs.

The trade deadline is November 1st. Don’t be surprised if Chiefs GM Brett Veach is working the phones for a game-changing defensive trade right up until the moment it passes.