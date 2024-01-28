Jerry Rice has Travis Kelce on his heels for a major postseason record

It was supposed to be that all of the records that Jerry Rice set during his illustrious 20-year NFL career — and boy oh boy, let me tell ya, there are plenty of 'em — were unbreakable. As far as regular season records go, that may continue to be the case. Even in today's pass-happy NFL, it would take nearly unprecedented consistency and durability to get within striking distance of the greatest wide receiver of all-time. But today, one of those postseason records that Rice has held for a long, long time is in serious jeopardy, thanks to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs enter the AFC Championship Game as underdogs on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Many analysts agree that for Kansas City to have a chance of pulling off this big upset, it would require a vintage performance from their four-time All-Pro tight end, who has already cemented himself as one of the greatest tight ends and pass catchers in NFL history. Kelce has a track record of showing up when Kansas City needs him most, and against a hellacious Ravens defense, the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce combination is going to need to be in full force. And if they are, a record could very well fall on Sunday.

All sorts of history is on the line today in Baltimore: pic.twitter.com/hP4pZDBnPt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2024

Just last week, in a 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills, Kelce notched his 4th career postseason game with at least 2 receiving touchdowns and at least 50 yards receiving, which moved him into a second place tie behind Jerry Rice (5) with former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. As we speak Kelce is in 2nd place behind Rice on two other high-profile postseason lists: he's 551 yards behind Rice for most receiving yards in NFL Playoff history, and just four touchdowns off of Rice's postseason touchdown record.

It will likely take a while for Kelce to get within striking distance of Rice's yardage record, but if the Chiefs can upset the Ravens, Kelce could theoretically pass over Rice on the all-time postseason touchdown record this postseason. Not bad for a guy who is supposedly dealing with the curse of having a high-profile, music icon girlfriend.