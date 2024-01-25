Tickets for the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens will be expensive, but how much will it cost to watch the game?

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off in a highly anticipated AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs will be playing in their sixth straight Conference Championship Game, and they have advanced to the Super Bowl in three of the last four seasons. The NFL world is waiting to see if the Ravens are the team that can finally slow them down, and fans across the world will be tuned in to their game to ensure they don't miss a second of the action. Some fans, though, will want to witness the game in person, and in this article, we are going to look at the ticket prices for the AFC Championship Game.

When and where is the AFC Championship Game?

In the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs had not played a playoff game on the road until last week, in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City will have to go on the road again for the AFC Championship, as they will play at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. M&T Stadium has a capacity of 70,745. The AFC Championship is on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. ET.

How much do tickets cost for the Ravens vs. Chiefs matchup?

Tickets for the AFC Championship Game are not similarly priced to those of the NFC Championship Game. In fact, it is a lot more expensive to watch the Chiefs and Ravens play than it is to see the Lions and 49ers in person.

The cheapest tickets available on Vivid Seats are $539, nearly $100 more expensive than the cheapest tickets for the Lions and 49ers game. For seats in the top level, it will likely cost you around $650 to get in, but upper-level tickets are going for as high as $900. That is where prices start to sit on the lower level, but you will likely have to pay between $1,000-2,000 to sit closer to the field. There are even plenty of regular lower-level seats that are selling for over $2,000.

Most club-level seats are over $5,000, and the most expensive club-level seats are listed at $13,592. SeatGeek and Ticketmaster have similarly priced options.

Chiefs and Ravens history in the AFC Championship Game

While the Chiefs and Ravens have only played each other once before in the playoffs (in the Wild Card Round), they both have plenty of experience in the AFC Championship, especially considering the Ravens didn't become a team until 1996.

The Chiefs have made the AFC Championship Game in each of the last five seasons, and this will be their sixth straight time making it to the game. However, they only had one other trip before this stretch making it to the AFC Championship, as the team struggled in the playoffs for a long time. That previous occurrence was during the 1993 season, when the Chiefs eventually lost to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 30-13.

In the last five years, the Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl three times. They have AFC Championship wins over the Tennessee Titans (2019), Buffalo Bills (2020), and Cincinnati Bengals (2022). Their recent losses in the game came in the 2018 season (New England Patriots) and 2021 (Cincinnati Bengals).

Overall, the Chiefs are 3-3 in the AFC Championship, but only one of those games was a road game, and they ended up losing that one. Kansas City also had some appearances in the Conference Championship prior to the NFL-AFL merger, so the game wasn't considered the AFC Championship yet. The Chiefs won the Conference Championship in both 1966 and 1969 and represented the AFL in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens are 2-2 in the AFC Championship Game. On the back of an elite defense, the Ravens won the AFC Championship in 2000 against the Oakland Raiders by a score of 16-3. They also beat the New England Patriots in 2012 by a score of 28-13. Their AFC Championship Game losses came in 2008 (Pittsburgh Steelers) and 2011 (New England Patriots). Only one of those games was played at home, so that will be an added benefit for the Ravens, considering they haven't played in the Conference Championship in over a decade.