Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not letting critics interfere with their relationship.

“As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Kelce said to reporters in a press conference.

Kelce said critics have been comparing his on-field performance with his dating life so he has to focus on his goals.

“If we’re not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or that the team isn’t focused,” he explained. “[But] if you’re in this building, you know exactly what’s going on. So you got to compartmentalize and make sure you’re staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Update

However, it is not stopping them from being happy. Earlier this month, a source told ET that their family is very happy for them.

“They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time,” the source said. “Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue.”

While the couple is excited about the future, they denied rumors that they would be getting married soon.

An insider told Page Six that, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.”

The source added: “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

However, another source per Us Weekly is denying that an engagement is just not on the table at least at the moment.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source told the publication. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

A source revealed per People that the couple are “really happy” about where their relationship is right now.

“They're having a lot of fun, but they're still seeing where it goes,” the source adds.