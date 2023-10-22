Taylor Swift must have cast some sort of enchantment on Travis Kelce. Patrick Mahomes' favorite target has been balling for the Kansas City Chiefs recently. Everyone loves how much this new romantic has found his inner beast once again. But, the only exceptions may be fans of the Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

It has been a high-scoring affair between the Chargers and the Chiefs. Justin Herbert has been responding to the haymakers that Patrick Mahomes has sent his way so far. Although, Travis Kelce is the x-factor in this Week 7 matchup. He notched 100 receiving yards in the first half in both his games against Los Angeles and the Broncos. Kelce is the first tight end to notch this feat since at least 2000 and the first player in any position to have accomplished it, per ESPN Stats & Info.

As of the moment, Kelce has nine receptions and 143 receiving yards. His average yardage per catch clocks in at 15.9. The glorious cherry on top is the touchdown that he was able to notch against a tough secondary. The Chiefs' tight end has already surpassed his insane performance against Denver with this first-half outing.

In that game versus the Broncos, Kelce notched a total of nine receptions which got him 124 receiving yards. He did not score a touchdown in that game which makes this one a vast improvement. Coach Andy Reid is leaning into feeding his tight end in this showdown. So far, they have only gotten 12 rushing yards which proves how efficient Kelce was with his hands and speed for them to completely leave out that part of the offense. Taylor Swift has done wonders on this man.