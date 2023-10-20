Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is used to being in the headlines for multiple reasons. He has been the go-to receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes for years, and he has more recently been the focus of news reports because of his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. However, he was at the center of the news for a different reason Friday when he donned a “Cy the Cyclone” head gear when he went to the podium at a news conference.

Travis Kelce walked into today’s presser repping Iowa State after the Cyclones beat Kelce’s alma mater, Cincinnati, last weekend 😂 Kelce begrudgingly did it for @BradGee, the Chiefs’ VP of Communications and an ISU alum. pic.twitter.com/4eglbhNMlG — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 20, 2023

Kelce was wearing the head gear of the Iowa State mascot because Iowa State was victorious over Cincinnati last week. Kelce played his college football for the Bearcats, and he decided to pay up on a bet he made with Brad Gee, the vice president of communications for the Chiefs.

While Kelce was able to smile about the friendly college bet with the Chiefs staffer and say “Go, Cyclones” following Cincinnati's 30-10 defeat, the Chiefs were all business concerning their Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Chargers are just 2-3 at this point in the season, most observers believe Justin Herbert and his teammates have the best chance to challenge Kansas City in the AFC West. As a result, the Chiefs will try to reel off their sixth straight victory after losing their opening game to the Detroit Lions in early September.

The Kansas City attack will center on Mahomes and Kelce. Mahomes has completed 153 of 224 passes for 1,593 yards with 11 TDs and 5 interceptions, while Kelce is the Chiefs leading receiver. He has caught 36 passes for 346 yards with 3 touchdowns.

The Chiefs receiving crew got a lift this week as they reacquired Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets. Hardman may be able to play against the Chargers, but offensive coordinator Matt Nagy would not commit to that scenario.