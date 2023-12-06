Chiefs star Travis Kelce won't play the blame game with the referees following a couple of controversial no-calls versus the Packers.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs lost another tough one, this time to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 this past Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. NFL fans were in uproar after officials missed a couple of pass interference calls down the stretch that spelled doom for the Chiefs.

Kelce opened up about the missed calls, particularly the final drive where the Chiefs tight end was in position to catch a Hail Mary prayer from Patrick Mahomes. However, Kelce appeared to be shoved from behind by Packers safety Jonathan Owens as the football sailed into the end zone and the game was over.

“Going into that final drive, we had all the confidence in the world that we could score a touchdown,” Kelce said during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast as presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “We had a good two-point play in the holster. It’s frustrating the way it happened, but you gotta try to keep yourself out of that situation.”

“I keep looking at that first half and finding a way to get touchdowns. The third quarter deal where we had the three and out.”

Kelce didn’t want to delve into the officiating that much and maintained that the Chiefs would rather prevent themselves from being in that situation rather than getting into a blame game with the referees.

These past month has not been kind to the Chiefs at all. They have dropped three of their last five games and will prepare to get back on track as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.