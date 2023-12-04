Travis Kelce is not one to point fingers whenever the Chiefs lose, and that's the case on Sunday after their Week 13 defeat to the Packers.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not blaming anyone but themselves for their rather brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13.

The Chiefs lost to the Packers 27-19, though it didn't help them that there were plenty of controversial calls (or no calls) at the end of the showdown. Plenty of fans were particularly frustrated with the officiating after two seemingly pass interferences were not called–including one on Kelce off a Hail Mary pass from Patrick Mahomes to end the game.

While a case could be made that those were indeed massive failures on the part of the referees, Kelce isn't one to point fingers. He shared as much as he talked to reporters in a media huddle postgame, emphasizing that it's their fault that they weren't able to come back and beat the Packers.

“I ain't gonna blame this on anybody but ourselves,” Kelce said, via Aaron Ladd of KSHB41.

Travis Kelce finished the game with four receptions for 81 yards, but he failed to record a touchdown. Meanwhile, his partner in crime in Patrick Mahomes was also outshined by young quarterback Jordan Love. Mahomes completed just 21 of his 33 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown along with one interception. Meanwhile, Love connected 25 of his 36 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

While it's definitely easy to look at the end-game officiating and pin the blame on it, the reality is the Chiefs put themselves in such position in the first place. As Kelce himself said, the fault is on them.

Hopefully, though, the Chiefs learned their lesson as they look to bounce back in Week 14 when they face the Buffalo Bills.