Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, and his treatment after the injury did not go the way he wanted. During his podcast, Van Noy noted how long he had to wait to get treated for his injury, and blamed the Chiefs' medical staff for the wait.

“I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation,” Van Noy said. “When things like that hurt, you get hurt, especially something that could be serious like mine was, you’re supposed to rely on the team’s training staff or their doctors, and I was supposed to see an ophthalmologist, which is somebody who checks out eye performance, eye surgery, and they took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which, to me, is unacceptable, because then you start thinking, What if I was trying to go back in the game? What if I was really, really hurt? Mine happened to be moderate but it still was serious because it’s the eye, and your expectation of someone to be down there as the training staff asks them to be down there, would have had some more urgency.”

Van Noy said that the home team should have been prepared to provide him help for an eye injury, but they weren't.

“I just feel like, as a player, people have that expectation of you being professional, handling business,” Van Noy said. “And in a time of need, I wanted that from them, and I felt like I didn’t get it.

“The players have given that training room an F. With my experience, I would’ve probably after that gave them an ‘F,’ too.”

Kyle Van Noy shares update on eye injury

Kyle Van Noy had one tackle and a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes before leaving the game and was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's still not certain how much time he'll miss, but Van Noy shared an update on what happened during the injury.

“My face is flat after hitting [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes, and then [Nnamdi] Madubuike hit Mahomes at the same time,” Van Noy said. “My head was flat; Mahomes' body landed on top of my helmet. My helmet skipped under my chin strap and then [Madubuike] happened to lay his whole body weight on top of me, having the top pad of my helmet in my eye smashing the ground. The ground is undefeated, and I ended up suffering that fractured orbital bone in my eye.”

The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league, and they'll miss Van Noy for however long he's out.