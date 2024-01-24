Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce speaks on interaction he had with Josh Allen during halftime of divisional round.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had yet another classic playoff performance in a victory against the Bills. Kelce hauled in two touchdowns on five receptions and 75 yards. He was caught on camera speaking with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at halftime, in the tunnel as both teams were heading back to their locker rooms. This is a rare case where the two teams go into the same tunnel, rather than march their separate ways at the half.

“This is a unique case where we’re all going to the same tunnel and I just caught Josh, and he might’ve asked me how I’m getting so open and I told him baby, I blend in the trees with the best of them, stealth mode, you gotta have stealth mode as a skill set man,” said Allen, per the New Heights podcast on YouTube.

Kelce has had a down year in regards to his standard of a Hall of Fame player, but he's always been ready to show up in the playoffs. The connection between him and Patrick Mahomes is second to none in the league, creating one of the best tight end, quarterback duos in NFL history.

He's always shown a fun, thrilling character, and that shines even more when the Chiefs are winning. The interaction between Kelce and Allen gives fans an insight into what's going on behind the scenes. Kelce's best ability as one of the most talented pass catchers showed up on Sunday. He was able to find open gaps throughout the Bills defense and it paid off with two key scores for the Chiefs.