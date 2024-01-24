Travis Kelce has a message for Mecole Hardman following the Kansas City Chiefs playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in their recent playoff clash. Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman had a costly fumble in the game, however. Tight end Travis Kelce is taking responsibility for the fumble, though, something he admitted to during the latest edition of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Dude, I’m not gonna lie, I owe Mecole a f— new car or something. I owe so much to him man,” Kelce said. “My block was the one that knocked the ball out and I’ve been f— sick, I told him, I’ve apologized to him every single f— time I saw him today and I'll apologize to him again, my bad Mecole man.”

Perhaps Kelce is just being a good teammate. The replay did show that Kelce may not have held his block long enough, which played a role in Hardman's fumble.

In the end, the Chiefs still won after Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a potential game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter. Kansas City did not have the most dominant regular season, but they are competing for the chance to earn another Super Bowl appearance nonetheless. Kansas City's dynasty is truly incredible, as even in down years they are still Super Bowl contenders.

Defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game will prove to be a challenge, however. Baltimore has impressed throughout the 2023 campaign and they will not go down without a fight. The Ravens also have home field advantage which will increase their odds of earning a victory.

Nevertheless, this Chiefs team has plenty of postseason experience. They will still enter the game with confidence. And Travis Kelce will be sure to block as well as possible whenever Mecole Hardman has the football.