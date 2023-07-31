It is a Group D Match-up as China and England face in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a China-England prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

China comes in currently in third in the group. After losing their first game to Denmark 1-0, they took out Haiti in their last game. China dominated early and had opportunities to get goals, but Haiti's goalie, Kerly Theus stopped them with ease. Then China found itself in a bind in the game though. In the 29th minute, Zhang Rui drew a red card. Haiti attempted to make the most of the situation. They had a goal right before halftime that was called back for an offsides. Haiti kept up the pressure though, but in the 74th minute, China drew a penalty and scored on the pursuant shot.

They then held off a late flurry from Haiti to take the win. If China wins, and Denmark ties or loses, they will advance. If both win, China will need to have a better goal differential over England to advance. With a loss, their only hope is that Denmark loses by more to Haiti, or they tie on goal differential and China scores more in their game.

England enters the matchup on the backs of back-to-back 1-0 wins in their first two games. Still, the win over Denmark came with a cost. Their top player, Kiera Walsh went down with a knee injury. She will miss this game, and her absence was felt. After England got up 1-0 in the sixth minute on a Lauren James goal, England got five more shots, with three hitting the target before the injury. After the injury, England would just off seven more shots off in the last hour, with none hitting the target. There is only one route to England not advancing. It would take a loss in this game, and for Denmark to win by two or more goals. Denmark would then advance on goal differential and China on the third tie-breaker.

How To Watch China vs. England

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 7:00 AM ET/ 4:00 AM PT

Why China Will Beat England

China is currently ranked 14th in the world rankings going into this match. That still placed them third in the group though, behind thirteenth-ranked Denmark, and fourth-ranked England. First, to win, China needs to show off some of its offensive prowess. They have shown this in the past. In the AFC Asian Cup, they had two wins in the group stage with a combined 11 goals in them. Wang Shanshan scored five goals in the Asian Cup and was the captain of a huge part of the China offense. Shanshan has just one shot here in the World Cup though, a missed header in the 21st minute against Haiti. She has been primarily used as a center back with Wang Xiaoxue out. Still, she had some solid passes in both games that could have led to assists.

Meanwhile, Wang Shuang also had five goals in the AFC Asian Cup. Shuang did get good opportunities in the game against Denmark. She came on as a sub at half-time and immediately made an impact. She got a shot off that was saved in the 49th minute and then missed two more shots wide later in the game. Shuang was a sub again in the game against Haiti and she hit the penalty kick to give China the win.

Combined, Shanshan and Shuang have combined 97 international goals. Meanwhile, China now overcome the loss of Zhang Rui in the middle. Rui had solid attempts in both games, taking two shots, nearly having an assist, and drawing three fouls. Rui is a massive presence in the game, and it will be a difficult replacement for China to make. This may force Shanshan to move up more and make more plays from her center-back spot.

China will also have to decide on the goal. Xu Haun was great in the game against Denmark. She had a solid save in the game and was good at helping China push the ball from the defensive zone In her last three games on the international saves, she has 14 saves while allowing just three goals. She had clean sheets against Switzerland and Ireland. Meanwhile, Zhu Yu did the same against Haiti, but she has not been as good on the international level.

Why England Will Beat China

England must find a way to score to win this game. England is over 70 percent possession in both games while having a combined 34 shots. They have 15 shots on target, but just two goals to show for it. Scoring needs to start with Alessia Russo. She has scored 18 goals in the past two years with Manchester United. So far in the World Cup she has eight shots with five on target but has yet to score a goal.

Meanwhile, Rachel Daly got the start against Denmark after being a sub in the first game. Daly got the assist on the first goal of the game to Lauren James. She almost had a second assist of the game in the 82nd minute, but Bethany England put the ball wide. Still, while she had some good shots against Haiti, she did not get a shot off against Denmark, and that will need to change in this game.

England needs to keep up the great defense as well. Their possession numbers show how well the defense has been playing. They have dominated possession in both games so far. Further, Mary Earps has only had to make four saves in the two games, and she has yet to concede a goal. With England just needing a draw in this game, they could easily do that on their defense alone.

Final China-England Prediction & Pick

England is the better squad in this game, but they have not shown it so far in the World Cup. Still, with just needing a draw to advance, they can sit back and play a possession game. Meanwhile, China has to win to have any shot to advance. They may push heavy with nothing to lose in this one. If England just plays the counter and continues their solid defense, it will be a low-scoring win in this one. The prediction is a 1-0 win again for England over China.

Final China-England Prediction & Pick: England (-140) and Under 2.5 (-150)