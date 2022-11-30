Published November 30, 2022

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor most famous for playing the role of the God of Thunder, Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Prior to becoming one of Hollywood’s most known names, he rose to prominence by playing Kim Hyde in the Australian TV series Home and Away in which he appeared in 189 episodes. Aside from Thor, Chris Hemsworth has appeared in multiple movies such as Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Cabin in the Wood, Rush, Ghostbusters, Men in Black: International, and Extraction and its upcoming sequel. Most recently, he appeared in the Disney+ series titled Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. As for Thor, he has already reprised the role 12 times — including in movies, TV series, cameos, and shorts. In this article, however, we will be talking about Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife: Elsa Pataky

The God of Thunder has been with his significant other for more than a decade now. Both of them are very successful in their careers.

Now, let us learn more about Chris Hemsworth ’s wife, Elsa Pataky.

Elsa Lafuente Medianu was born on July 18, 1976, in Madrid, Spain, to parents Jose Francisco Lafuente and Cristina Medianu Pataky. Her father was a Spanish biochemist while her mother was a Romanian publicist. She also has a half-brother named Cristian Prieto Medianu who works as a cinematographic director. Professionally, she uses the surname Pataky to honor her Hungarian maternal grandmother Rosa Pataky.

As for her education, Elsa Pataky attended the Universidad CEU San Pablo, where she studied journalism and took acting classes. During that time, she was a member of the Madrid theatre company Teatro Camara de Angel Gutierrez. Aside from Spanish and Romanian, she is also fluent in English, Italian, Portuguese, and French.

In her last year at Universidad CEU San Pablo, Elsa Pataky left school after she was cast in the Spanish teen drama television show Al salir de clase in which she played the role of Raquel Alonso for 192 episodes. She continued to appear in a few shows the following year such as Tio Willy and La vida en el aire.

Elsa Pataky appeared in her first movie when she was cast as Candela in the Spanish horror film The Art of Dying. Afterward, her subsequent movies were co-produced by various UK and French production houses where she was introduced to working in English and French.

In 2000, she was cast as Señora Vera Hidalgo in the action adventure TV series Queen of Swords. By 2004, Elsa Pataky had already starred in 10 Spanish films. She then starred in the French film titled Iznogoud.

Elsa Pataky was on the cover of the August 2006 issue of Maxim magazine. In the same year, she starred in her first Hollywood film when she played the supporting role of Maria in the action thriller movie Snakes on a Plane alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

In 2010, she became the female face of the first collection of Time Force’s jewelry line Ultimate Jewel. She worked opposite football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Working with Ronaldo is a luxury. He is an exceptional professional and away from the image, he presents himself in, he is very humble man who knows what he wants, “ she said .

The following year, she played the role of Officer Elena Neves — the partner of Dwayne Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs — in the fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast Five. In the same year, she was named one of the Breakout Stars to Watch for by MTV Networks’ NextMovie.com.

Elsa Pataky reprised her role as Elena Neves in the subsequent Fast & Furious films, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious.

She then worked with her husband, Chris Hemsworth, in a couple of Thor films. In Thor: The Dark World, she was the stand-in for Natalie Portman in the final scene of the movie between Thor and Dr. Jane Foster.

The next time is when she played the role of Wolf Woman in the fourth installment of the Thor films, Thor: Love and Thunder .

Let us now learn how it all started for Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth.

Pataky and Hemsworth first met in early 2010 via their talent agent and began dating around that time. They became publicly official in September of that same year when they attended the red carpet debut at the Opening Gala for the Resnick Pavilion at the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

“There was no light bulb moment,” Hemsworth said . “From the first time we met, we just made sense. She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try and keep up with.”

In December 2010, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky tied the knot. However, the details were not made public.

In May 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, India Rose. Two years after, they welcomed twin sons Sasha and Tristan, born in March 2014. They then moved from Los Angeles to Bryon Bay, New South Wales, Australia, where the couple decided to settle down and raise their children.

In October 2016, an Australian tabloid came out with the news that their relationship was on the rocks. Chris Hemsworth responded by making a post on Instagram:

Ahead of their 10-year anniversary, Elsa Pataky talked about their marriage with the Australian magazine body+soul:

“It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” she shared . “No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship.”

Despite that, the couple has still been going strong as they approach their 12 years together:

As of this writing, that is all we know about Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky.