NBA star Chris Paul recently released his brand new book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court.” In the book, CP3 dives deep into his special relationship with his grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, who tragically died at just 61-years old. Paul later scored 61 points in a high school game to honor Jones, hence the title of the book. Paul recently opened up on his book immediately after news broke that he was being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards, per today.com.

“He was everything,” Paul said of his grandfather. “He was everything, I mean… he used to be working on cars with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth talking. Just showing me and my brother and our family what the work looked like, just day in and day out. I talk about it in my book, just the way his hands looked, it was just so nasty with oil and stuff on them all the time. He didn't care… the love that he showed to our entire family is something that I'll never forget.”

Chris Paul was reportedly dealt to Washington in a trade that sent Bradley Beal to Phoenix. However, there are no guarantees that Paul will play for the Wizards. He could end up elsewhere at some point soon.

For now, CP3 is focused on promoting his new book. He makes it clear just how much his “Papa” meant to him. The story in itself is an emotional one, and Paul is doing everything he can to honor Jones' legacy.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paul, who as aforementioned scored exactly 61 points in a high school game and even threw his last free throw attempt out of bounds to not surpass the number, discussed that story as well.

“It meant everything,” Paul said of the 61-point game. “November 14th I signed my letter of intent to go to Wake Forest. On the 15th is when my grandfather was murdered. The 19th was his funereal, the 20th was the first game of my senior year. So I had 59 (points), I drove, made the shot, and got fouled. That's when I walked to the free throw line and threw the ball out, looked over at my dad, my brother, and I just hugged them and cried.

“I knew all my family was in town for the funeral, so it was something we could share for the rest of our lives.”

Chris Paul's book is out and available now.