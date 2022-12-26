By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

Chris Sale is one of MLB’s best pitchers when healthy. However, the left-hander has been plagued by injuries over the past few years. The Boston Red Sox’ current uncertainty has led to trade rumors in regards to Sale.

The Red Sox are reportedly not looking to deal Sale. With that being said, they are willing to listen in on trade offers for the All-Star, per Jon Heyman.

“Teams are checking on Chris Sale’s availability. Red Sox are not looking to trade any of their starters but view rotation as an area of depth and are at least willing to listen, and consider. Sale does have complete no trade clause so he can veto potential deals,” Heyman shared on Twitter.

The no-trade clause obviously presents a roadblock for Boston. But one would imagine Chris Sale would be willing to waive his clause if a good opportunity presented itself. Without further ado, here are the 3 best trade destinations for Chris Sale.

Chris Sale, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout together?

The Los Angeles Angels’ need for pitching has been well-documented ever since Mike Trout debuted with the team. Chris Sale may initially question a trade to Anaheim given the ball club’s struggles in recent years. But the Angels have made a number of moves this offseason and the rotation features potential.

The Halos kicked off MLB free agency by signing LHP Tyler Anderson. Shohei Ohtani is still an ace for the team, while Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers offer intriguing depth. The prospect of adding Chris Sale from the Red Sox would surely catch the Angels’ interest.

Chris Sale’s injury history presents concern. But given Shohei Ohtani’s two-way status, the Halos will likely implement a 6-man rotation once again. A 6-man rotation would benefit Sale in the long run.

Red Sox-Rangers swap

The Texas Rangers have expressed no shortage of interest in building a contender. They signed infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last year to bolster the lineup. Texas followed those moves up by landing starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney this offseason. Nevertheless, the Astros and Mariners are still the favorites in the AL West.

Acquiring a pitcher like Chris Sale would give the Rangers a quality big 3 in their starting rotation. Again, Sale’s injury risk cannot be ignored. But the potential to build a lockdown pitching staff could lead the Rangers to take the risk.

Adding Sale may not give the Rangers an automatic AL West victory. However, it would push them closer to competing in the division.

Padres

The Padres have been linked to a number of starting pitchers this offseason. Their rotation is led by Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, and Blake Snell. However, they would benefit from adding another hurler without question.

Chris Sale would likely be open to waiving his no-trade clause to reunite with former Red Sox teammate Xander Bogaerts on a competitive Padres ball club.

It should be noted that San Diego has pitching depth and they don’t necessarily need to add another pitcher. But Chris Sale would present an upgrade for the Padres.

Final thoughts

Chris Sale is a 7-time All-Star who will catch the attention of teams despite his troublesome injury history. The Red Sox would prefer to keep him in the rotation, but their willingness to listen on offers certainly leaves the door open for a trade. It will be interesting to see if the Angels, Rangers, or Padres inquire about Chris Sale.