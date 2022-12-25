By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox are off to a rough start in the MLB offseason this year. They have already lost two of their best players in Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, both of which signed deals with new teams. They were able to snag one Justin Turner, at the very least. However, teams are already sensing a change happening, as they are inquiring the Red Sox about pitcher Chris Sale, per Jon Heyman.

Teams are checking on Chris Sale’s availability. Red Sox are not looking to trade any of their starters but view rotation as an area of depth and are at least willing to listen, and consider. Sale does have complete no trade clause so he can veto potential deals. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 25, 2022

Chris Sale has been one of the Red Sox’ most stable rotation pitchers over the last few years. Last season, though, Sale was part of the many Boston players that was afflicted by the injury bug. The reasons for his injuries were… bizarre, to say the least. He was able to return, at least, but his team still failed to make it to the playoffs.

Chaim Bloom is not looking to trade Chris Sale, or any of the Red Sox’ pitchers. However, he’s wise to at the very least listen to the offers given to him. Boston has a glut of stellar pitchers both in their rotation and their bullpen. If a good offer for Sale comes their way, they could easily promote one of their other players to the starting rotation.

Sale is not the only Red Sox pitcher that is being looked at in the offseason. The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly interested in another Boston ace: Nathan Eovaldi. If the Red Sox lose two more players vital to their rotation, their playoff chances will grow dimmer and dimmer.