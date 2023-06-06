Chrissy Teigen has solved a mystery! She previously spoke about taking a 23 and Me test to learn about her ancestry. Her therapist and doctor supported her decision which led to an unlikely result.

“I have been on a bit of a journey for the past few years, especially the past year, of health and wellness and trying to figure out a lot about my past and my family,” Teigen explained in an Instagram video on Sunday (June 4).

After the ‘Cravings' author got her results, she had an alarming reaction to it thinking that she was seeing double.

“The first thing that came up after I found out that I was part Neanderthal, was this: I have an identical twin,” she said in the clip, showing off her family tree. The model pointed to a circle next to hers that had BB next to it, indicating she had an identical twin. “That has to be a joke, right?”

She admitted that she began “spiraling” once she found out the results and even tried to contact her “sister” on the 23andMe website. Unfortunately, she was unsuccessful which is why she decided to hit up her dad about her potential siblings.

“I’m literally saying, ‘Dad, hey, did you see come out of mom’s vagina and were there two of me?'” she recalled. “He starts laughing, saying ‘No, I was there, there are not two of you!’ I was like, ‘Are you sure you were there?'”

She then turned to her sister Tina and asked about the twin possibility. Tina gasped at the question which led Chrissy to believe it was true.

“At this point, I’m making excuses for my whole life,” she exclaimed. “This is why I’m codependent because my twin was ripped away from me. I’ve always felt something missing, and this is why I have addiction issues.”

Tina then told Chrissy about the reality show she was supposed to do with the family and it was to look into their family history. At the start of the filming the show, they had them do DNA tests. The show however never came to fruition.

“They had us take DNA tests, and they put it under secret names so the world couldn’t tell,” Teigen remembered. “My identical twin was myself. I was matching myself.”

Following her sister's recollection, Chrissy drew a picture of a “tombstone” of her “sister” she dubbed “Sissy Teigen.”

“Sissy Teigen, Sister, Aunt, and Friend,” the picture read. “June 4, 2023, 2:04 p.m. to June 4, 2023, 3:05 p.m.”