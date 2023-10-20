Canada's greatest soccer star, Christine Sinclair, is retiring from international soccer. After one of the most storied careers of any Canadian athlete, Sinclair has decided to hang up her cleats. She will no longer represent Team Canada, but plans to continue playing in the NWSL for the Portland Thorns.

In her 20+ year senior career that started when she was 16, Sinclair has played in six FIFA World Cups and four Olympic Games. She helped lead Team Canada to two bronze medals at the Olympics, and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. After winning Olympic gold, Sinclair decided to end her Olympic career on top.

“After Tokyo, deep down inside, I knew I didn't want to play in Paris,” Sinclair said. “The way the Tokyo Olympics ended, you can't beat it … I wanted to give it one more shot for the World Cup, just because I really thought we could be successful there and we hadn't been successful in a long time at World Cups,” via Neil Davidson.

Outside of her team accomplishments, Christine Sinclair also won many individual accolades. She was the 14x Canada Soccer Player of the Year, won the Lou Marsh Award in 2012 as Canada's best athlete and a winner of the Best FIFA Special Award for Outstanding Career Achievement. She holds the all-time record among both men and women for international goals scored with 190 during her career.

“I can sit here and know that I've literally done everything I can and given all of me to this national team since I was 16 years old,” Sinclair told The Canadian Press. “In terms of what I've done and knowing the work I've put into it, I have zero regrets. I know I've done everything I can for as long as I can. And the team's in good hands moving forward.”