Christopher Nolan opens up in recent video about the care and precautions he's taking as Oppenheimer is released on Blu-ray and digital.

Director Christopher Nolan on the release of Oppenheimer on home formats

In it, Nolan talks about releasing a physical version of Oppenheimer on Blu-ray and carefully considering details. “The way the film goes out is equally important to me,” the director stated. This is regarding how the quality is at home compared to the big screen.

He talked about how The Dark Night was specially formatted for Blu-ray and wanted to do the same with Oppenheimer. “We put a lot of care and attention to the Blu-ray version, but also the 4k,” he said.

Christopher Nolan talks about "trying to translate the photography and sound [in #Oppenheimer]…for a version that you can buy and own at home and put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come and steal it from you."

“Trying to translate the photography and sound…putting that into the digital realm,” he added. “For a version that you can buy and own at home and put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come and steal it from you.”

When he mentioned “evil streaming service,” the audience laughed.

The director has good reason to be cautious of how it's released. He is basing his work on his love of movies and some extras from owning a physical film copy.

“So if you're a collector, like me, I've had so much joy and interest as a film buff watching all kinds of secrets revealed on DVD extras,” he added.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is set to be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital formats on November 21.