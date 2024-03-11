Christopher Nolan just won his first Oscar ever, for best director, at the recently concluded 96th Academy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
During his acceptance speech, Nolan said that he had many people to thank.
He started with the cast, “The most incredible cast, Matt Damon, Robert, Emily, Florence, just so many others, all at the top of their game, led by the incredible Cillian Murphy… a crew, some of whom have been awarded tonight. I can't say enough about the incredible crew that we got together on this film. Thank you to Chuck Roven for putting the book in my hands…”
“The incredible Emma Thomas, producer of all of our films and all of our children. I love you. To the academy, jsut to say movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. I mean, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater. We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to think that you think that I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me,” Nolan continued.
The director vied for the honor with Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall),
Nolan had previously won in the same category this year at the BAFTAs, Critics Choice, DGA and Golden Globes. His first Oscar nomination for his category was in 2018 for Dunkirk. His first ever Oscar nomination was in 2002 for Memento's screenplay.
Oppenheimer won seven out of the 13 nominations at this year's Academy Awards. Joining the first-timer Nolan are Robert Downey Jr., who won his first Oscar, as Best Supporting Actor, and Cillian Murphy, who has a double first as nominee and winner for Best Actor. The movie won the night's top prize as Best Picture.
Nolan has been nominated eight times, and has won two for Oppenheimer.
