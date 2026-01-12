After three seasons with the New York Yankees, relief pitcher Luke Weaver is starting a new chapter in his career in the big leagues with another club that's based not too far away from the Bronx. This time, he will be taking the mound for the New York Mets, who signed him to a two-year contract worth $22 million in December.

During a recent appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast, the 32-year-old Weaver set the record straight about whether he has any lingering resentment toward his former club.

“I really loved and valued every single person in that clubhouse,” Weaver said.

Weaver will have some familiar company who's also beginning a new baseball journey in Queens, with former New York star closer Devin Williams also now working for the Mets. Williams had a one-year stint with the Yankees in 2024 before taking his talents to the Mets on a three-year, $51 million deal.

Weaver used to set up for Williams, so it will be interesting to see what kind of roles they will be serving for the Mets' pitching staff that posted a pedestrian bullpen ERA of 3.93 in the 2025 campaign — just 15th overall in the big leagues.

Although he's now playing for a different New York club, Weaver has every reason to be grateful for the Yankees.

Weaver had bounced around the big leagues before landing with the Yankees, who claimed him off waivers in 2023 and helped him become an established reliever. Prior to his Yankees stint, Weaver pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.

In 129 appearances for the Yankees, Weaver recorded a 3.22 ERA to go with a 127 ERA+ through 162.0 innings.