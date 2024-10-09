Ciara new Russell Wilson was the one right after their first date. In a new interview with Kelly Clarkson on the Oct. 8 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson asked the “Goodies” singer how she knew she and Willson were meant to be.

“When you know, you know,” Ciara told Clarkson. “From day one, we sat down, we talked. It’s so funny, ‘cause we always laugh about the first time we met. We were talking too long and having such a good time and in such great conversation, we forgot to eat.”

After their first date, Ciara recalled that she spoke to her best friend about how she felt Wilson was meant to be with her.

“I called my best friend, Yolie, who’s my matron of honor, my makeup artist for legitimately 24 years — my best friend,” she continued. “I said, ‘Yolie, I don’t want to jinx anything, but I think…’ And she goes, ‘He’s the one?’ And I go, ‘Yes.’”

Wilson also took a page from his future wife's book and also confided in his friend about how he felt about the singer. “He told his friend in the elevator going down, ‘She's the one.'”

Wilson and Ciara share three children: a son Win Harrison and daughters Sienna Princess, and Amora Princess. Ciara shares her oldest son Future Zahir with Atlanta rapper Nayvadius DeMun Cash whose stage name is Future.

Ciara told Clarkson that after their first date, Wilson met her father and her son Future.

“We were all in the house together. My dad was in the living room, Future was crawling on the floor, and there was a silver chair in the kitchen, and it was about to fall,” said the Texas native.

“[Wilson] legit slid across that kitchen, so smooth, and caught that chair, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK,'” Ciara said laughing. “I mean, it was pretty sexy, but it was pretty cute.”

The couple got married in 2016. Ciara was previously engaged to Future and Wilson was married to Ashton Meem from 2012-2014. Meem is now engaged to MLB player Conner Capel.

The couple celebrated their nine-year anniversary in July which Ciara posted a compilation video to her Instagram of clips of them together over the years.

“I love walking with you, talking with you, being in your arms, and doing everything with you!” Ciara captioned the video. “I’m the happiest girl because of how you love me! I’m so grateful for our love! 8 years! So proud of us! Yay! Happy Anniversary my love! @DangeRussWilson. I love you so much!”