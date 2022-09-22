The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions.

Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.

The team is 0-2, with both losses by a combined six points. That includes a season-opening overtime defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where kicker Evan McPherson’s PAT that would have given the Bengals the lead with two seconds left in regulation got blocked. Then, in overtime, he missed a 29-yard field goal.

Now, against the Jets, Cincinnati will try to finally win a game this season. If the team wants another shot at the Super Bowl, the resurgence needs to start on Sunday.

With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Jets in Week 3.

3. Ja’Marr Chase leads the game in targets, catches, receiving yards and touchdowns

One of the biggest reasons the Bengals made it so far last season was due to Ja’Marr Chase’s historic campaign. In 2021, he caught 81 of his 128 targets, a reception rate of 63.3%. He had 1,455 receiving yards, a record for a rookie, plus 13 touchdowns. His elite performance continued in the playoffs, where he broke another record for receiving yards by a rookie with 368.

Chase earned multiple accolades, including Rookie of the Year, Second-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection.

He opened the season with a strong performance, leading the game in targets (16), receptions (10) and receiving yards (129). That included a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds of regulation:

However, he had a quiet Week 2 with just five catches for 54 yards and no scores.

Because of that, Chase probably has the feeling he needs to do more. He will likely ask for more touches and, if things are just a glimpse of his 2021 numbers, the Bengals will be in a good position. Fans can expect him to lead both teams in targets, catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

2. Joe Burrow throws for 300+yards, three touchdowns

So far in 2022, things have not been so sweet for Joe Burrow. In Week 1, he completed 33 of his 53 pass attempts for 338 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had a career-high five turnovers, including four interceptions. He then followed that with just 199 yards and one touchdown in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

This wasn’t pretty:

Joe Burrow picked off 😬 He has 4 turnovers in the first half. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/p8SXooe6kz — Overtime (@overtime) September 11, 2022

After a Super Bowl appearance, the first two games of the season are far from what fans saw last year. With both being such close games, it is not unrealistic to believe that the Bengals could be 2-0 if Burrow played a little bit betterin those contests.

However, there are other areas that are limiting Burrow’s game. Even with the addition of Alex Cappa, La’el Collins and Ted Karras, the offensive line has already allowed 13 sacks for a loss of 73 yards. In 2021, the quarterback was sacked 51 times for 370 yards, both most in the league. In the postseason, teams sacked Burrow 19 times for a loss of 137 yards, both setting new NFL playoff records.

Should the offensive line step up on Sunday, Burrow will have a better chance of finally having a big game in 2022. Additionally, he is probably feeling a bit responsible for the losses, so he is eager to prove last season was not a one-year wonder. With the help from the offensive line and Chase, Burrow will throw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns.

1. Bengals will finally win a game this season

Despite the surprising win over the Cleveland Browns on the road, the Jets’ defense is still struggling. They are among the bottom teams in the league by allowing opponents to complete 68.4% of their passes.

Playing against a team that allows 27 points per game is the perfect opportunity for Burrow, Chase and the entire Bengals offense to finally shine in 2022. The Jets also allow 7.6 yards per pass attempt, so fans might see the Bengals quarterback going off for deeper balls.

Also, luckily for Burrow, New York has only sacked quarterbacks twice this season. With offensive tackle La’el Collins’ status for Sunday still up in the air due to a back injury, playing versus a weaker defensive line is ideal.

Based on how the Jets are doing and the fact the game is a must-win for the Bengals, expect Cincinnati to come out with a vengeance and take care of business in this Week 3 affair.