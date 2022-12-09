By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield crafted his coaching staff, many wondered if he would retain interim head coach Kerry Coombs. Satterfield appears to have made a decision that shows he is willing to keep some parts of the old regime.

According to Justin Williams of the Athletic, Coombs will remain on Cincinnati’s staff heading into the 2023 season. Under Satterfield, he will coach special teams and the secondary. Coombs signed a three-year deal to remain with the Bearcats.

Coombs will be coaching Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Louisville. Louisville is coincidentally Satterfield’s old team. But after coaching against his old program, Coombs is now locked in to coach under Satterfield in Cincinnati.

Kerry Coombs began his college football coaching career in 2007 as Cincinnati’s defensive backs coach. He stayed with Cincy in different roles until moving to Ohio State in 2012. Coombs served as the Buckeyes defensive coordinator from 2020-2021. After returning to the Bearcats this season, he will now lead them as interim head coach.

Throughout his entire career, Coombs has coached on the defensive side of the ball, alongside working with the special teams unit. This past season, Cincinnati ranked 23rd in total defense, allowing 328.5 yards of offense a game.

After joining the program almost two decades ago, Coombs will have a chance to coach Cincinnati. But even when that game is over, he’ll still have a spot on the Bearcats’ staff. Satterfield will look for Coombs deep ties to Cincinnati to help ease his transition to Cincy.