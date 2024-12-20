ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Cincinnati and Dayton. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-Dayton prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Dayton Flyers clash in a heated in-state rivalry matchup at Heritage Bank Center, with both teams boasting impressive early-season credentials. The Flyers bring one of the nation's top offenses (13th in adjusted offensive efficiency), while Cincinnati counters with an elite defense (10th in adjusted defensive efficiency). Dayton's balanced attack features four players averaging over 11 points per game, led by Enoch Cheeks and Malachi Smith, while Cincinnati aims to leverage their defensive intensity and home-state pride to secure a crucial non-conference win.

Here are the Cincinnati-Dayton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Cincinnati: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +125

Dayton: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Dayton

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats are poised to secure a victory against the No. 22 Dayton Flyers in their highly anticipated matchup at Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati's stellar defense, ranked 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency, will be the key factor in neutralizing Dayton's potent offense. The Bearcats' ability to disrupt opponents' rhythm and force turnovers will prove crucial against a Dayton team that relies heavily on ball movement and guard play. Cincinnati's home-court advantage, albeit at a neutral site, cannot be understated, as they enter the game with a six-game home winning streak. Led by Simas Lukosius, averaging 16.3 points per game, the Bearcats have shown they can win even when their shooting is off, as evidenced by their recent victory over Xavier despite shooting just 37.9%.

Furthermore, Cincinnati's size advantage could be a game-changer, allowing them to dominate the boards and create second-chance opportunities. The Bearcats' ability to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line will be crucial, especially considering Dayton's previous losses came against teams that shot a high volume of free throws. Coach Wes Miller's emphasis on preparation and the team's quick turnaround from their emotional win against Xavier demonstrate their focus and determination. If Cincinnati can leverage their defensive prowess, size advantage, and home-court energy, they should be able to avenge last year's loss and extend their historical dominance over Dayton in this storied rivalry.

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dayton Flyers are primed to secure a victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their offensive firepower and home-court advantage. Dayton's offense, ranked 13th in adjusted efficiency, poses a significant challenge for Cincinnati's defense. The Flyers' balanced scoring attack, featuring four players averaging over 11 points per game, will keep the Bearcats' defense on its heels. Led by the dynamic duo of Enoch Cheeks and Malachi Smith, Dayton's ability to spread the floor and knock down three-pointers (averaging 8.2 threes per game) will be crucial in breaking down Cincinnati's defensive schemes. Additionally, Dayton's impressive free-throw shooting, coupled with their knack for drawing fouls, could be a game-changer, especially considering they allow the 62nd-fewest free-throw attempts to opponents in the nation.

Furthermore, Dayton's experience and depth will play a pivotal role in this contest. The Flyers have shown resilience and adaptability throughout the season, evidenced by their strong 10-2 start. Their ability to maintain composure in high-pressure situations, honed through tough matchups against ranked opponents like North Carolina and UConn, will be invaluable against Cincinnati. Coach Anthony Grant's strategic acumen and the team's chemistry, developed over the course of the season, will be key factors in outmaneuvering the Bearcats. With the game being played at Heritage Bank Center, the Flyers can expect a strong contingent of supporters, creating a pseudo-home court atmosphere that could tilt the scales in their favor. If Dayton can exploit their offensive strengths, maintain their defensive discipline, and feed off the energy of their fans, they should emerge victorious in this highly anticipated in-state rivalry matchup.

Final Cincinnati-Dayton Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated matchup between No. 19 Cincinnati and No. 22 Dayton, expect a closely contested battle. Cincinnati's stellar defense, allowing just 59.6 points per game, will face a tough test against Dayton's efficient offense. The Flyers' experience against ranked opponents gives them an edge, but Cincinnati's home-court advantage at Heritage Bank Center could be crucial. Dayton's balanced scoring attack and three-point shooting prowess might keep them within striking distance. While Cincinnati is favored, Dayton's resilience and recent form suggest they could cover the +2.5 spread.

Final Cincinnati-Dayton Prediction & Pick: Dayton +2.5 (-102), Over 139.5 (-110)