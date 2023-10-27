The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Check out our college football odds series for our Cincinnati Oklahoma State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Cincinnati Oklahoma State.

If you have followed Big 12 football for the past 15 years, you really shouldn't be too surprised by what's happening in Stillwater, Oklahoma. For nearly two decades, Mike Gundy has coached the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Sometimes his seasons have crashed and burned. His teams have often lost big games to Oklahoma late in the season, failing to win a Big 12 championship or grab a New Year's Six bowl bid. Gundy owns some scars and failures. However, most of the time, Gundy takes limited talent or an injury-affected team and somehow guides that team to a bowl game. Gundy might not be great at taking an elite team or a highly-talented team to the promised land, but when he has an underdog team — a group which is easy to overlook or dismiss — he usually does a great job.

This season is no exception.

Oklahoma State was widely predicted to finish well outside the top five in the Big 12 Conference. With Texas and Oklahoma expected to do well, and with four new schools — BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston — joining the league, Oklahoma State was supposed to get shoved aside. Instead, here we are in late October with the Cowboys sitting at 5-2. They have only one Big 12 loss (Iowa State) and are very much in the discussion for the Big 12 Championship Game. If they can win this game against Cincinnati, they will become bowl-eligible. If they handle the Bearcats, they would then move to the Nov. 4 Bedlam showdown against Oklahoma with a lot to play for. Mike Gundy hopes he can complete this quest to bring Oklahoma State elite achievements in a year when little was expected of the Pokes.

Here are the Cincinnati-Oklahoma State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Cincinnati-Oklahoma State Odds

Cincinnati Bearcats: +6.5 (-105)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: -6.5 (-115)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Cincinnati Could Cover the Spread

This is a trap game and a look-ahead game for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys want to get their hands on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Bedlam Series rivalry game, but they have to wait a week. As is, the Cowboys will be tempted to think about their Nov. 4 game versus their archrivals. It's human nature. What adds to the look-ahead potential for OSU in this game is that with Oklahoma moving to the SEC, Oklahoma State knows it won't face Oklahoma as a conference opponent in the future. This year's edition of Bedlam will be extra emotional and extra special. The Cowboys are in prime territory to get picked off here. They will be thinking about Oklahoma.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys are a much better team than Cincinnati. OSU is 5-2 while the Bearcats are 2-5. Cincinnati is going through a very difficult season under first-year head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats' offense and special teams have not helped out their defense. UC is sloppy and inconsistent and simply not a team which looks well-coached. That's a horrible reality for a team in its first year as a member of a new conference, the Big 12.

Final Cincinnati-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State could be in line for a blowout win here. Cincinnati hasn't really shown a whole lot this season.

Final Cincinnati-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -6.5