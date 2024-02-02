We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Cincinnati-Texas Tech prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cincinnati Bearcats will travel to the largest state in the union to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Cincinnati lost 69-65 to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday night. Initially, they led 27-23 at halftime. But they could not hold the lead, and it fell apart with 3:27 left in the game. Specifically, they were up 60-58 when they allowed Jesse Edwards to dunk to tie the game. They held a 63-62 lead with 1:04 left when Rae Quan Battle hit a three-pointer to put the Mountaneers up for good. Unfortunately, the Bearcats could not shoot the ball well.

Simas Lukosius had 13 points while going 4 for 10 from the field. Also, Day Day Thomas had 12 points while shooting 4 for 13. Dan Skillings Jr. scored 15 points from the bench while shooting 6 for 19. Cincinnati shot just 37.9 percent from the field, including 28.1 percent from the triples. The Bearcats only had eight free-throw attempts. They lost despite winning the board battle 38-29, including 15 offensive rebounds. Additionally, they had eight steals and five blocked shots.

Texas Tech lost 85-78 to TCU on Tuesday. Significantly, they trailed 40-36 at halftime, and they could not catch up. Pop Isaacs led the way with 25 points while shooting 8 for 18. Meanwhile, Warren Washington was a lot more efficient, scoring 14 points while going 6 for 7. But the other starters combined for 20 points. Also, Chance McMillian had 19 points off the bench while shooting 7 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Red Raiders shot 51.9 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the triples. Also, they had 71.4 percent from the charity stripe. Texas Tech also lost the board battle 32-26. Unfortunately, they only managed just three steals and two blocked shots. They also had 13 turnovers.

It will be the first matchup between the teams since March 17, 1961.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of BetRivers on ActionNetwork.

College Basketball Odds: Cincinnati-Texas Tech Odds

Cincinnati: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +195

Texas Tech: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -254

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati goes into this matchup with a 10-11 mark against the spread. Also, they are 3-1 against the spread as the underdog. The Bearcats are also 3-1 against the spread as the road underdog. Likewise, they are 5-3 against the spread against the conference. The Bearcats are 10th in the conference and struggling. Yet, they have done enough to stay in their games because of their persistence and great players.

Viktor Lakhin is their best player, averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 51.3 percent from the field. Skillings is another player who can make a difference. So far, he is averaging 12 points and six rebounds per game. Skillings is also shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Thus, look for him to get involved and try and score more points. Thomas has been solid, averaging 10.9 points per game. Therefore, he will be another choice for the Bearcats. Josh Newsman Jr. is their fourth option. Currently, he is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

Cincinnati will cover the spread if they can generate an early lead. Ultimately, they can do this by shooting the ball efficiently. The Bearcats need to get to the charity stripe a lot more than they did in their last game.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech will head into this showdown with a 10-10 record against the spread. Moreover, they are 7-6 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Red Raiders are also 6-5 against the spread as the home favorite. Finally, they are 4-3 against the spread against the conference. The Red Raiders are good but are not covering the odds often. Regardless, they have some excellent players.

Isaacs is their best, with 17.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Joe Toussaint is averaging 13 points per game. Devan Cambridge is another option, with 10.5 points per game. Additionally, the Red Raiders can rely on Washington to help them. You cannot forget about McMillian. Significantly, he plays an important role in this offense and will be a key player in this game.

Texas Tech will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and gain separation. Likewise, they must win the board battle.

Final Cincinnati-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

The Red Raiders are the better team. However, the Bearcats seem to find ways to stay around. I can still see Texas Tech winning this game. Take them to get the win for the moneyline pick.

Final Cincinnati-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech ML (-245)