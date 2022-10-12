CJ Stroud: 3 best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State football star

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a bonafide star in their quarterback CJ Stroud. When he took over the starting duties in 2021, many believed that he could be great. But since stepping onto the field, he has been everything the Buckeyes could have hoped for and more.

In 2021, his first year as the starter at Ohio State, Stroud led the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory. In the contest, he threw for 576 passing yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception.

Throughout the entirety of the 2021 season, Stroud was dominant. On the way to an 11-2 finish, Stroud proved to be one of the best passers in the nation. He finished the season throwing for 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Now, through the first six games of the Buckeyes 2022 season, Stroud is on pace to surpass nearly all of his season totals from last season. He has thrown for 1,737 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. And he is doing this with an offense that is missing a key piece in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Stroud has the makings of an elite NFL talent. He is calm in the pocket, can make the big throws, and always seems to say the right thing. For a franchise on the hunt for a franchise centerpiece, he could be the perfect player to lead the charge.

With the NFL season approaching Week 6, many teams are starting to reveal their true colors. And it is becoming clear which teams could be in the quarterback market come the 2023 NFL draft.

Several teams are full of elite talent but are being held back by the quarterback position. CJ Stroud could be what helps take them over the edge.

Here are three teams that could be the perfect destination for CJ Stroud

3. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are in year two of the Davis Mills experiment. The former Stanford quarterback has looked solid, throwing for 3,712 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Even amidst the promise that Mills has shown, Stroud is the better prospect. With the Texans currently sitting at 1-3-1, they are in line for a top pick. If they have the opportunity to add a quarterback of Stroud’s caliber, they likely won’t pass on it.

The Texans entire team is littered with young talent. On offense, second-year wide receiver Nico Collins, and rookie running back Dameon Pierce have each shown signs of legitimate potential. Adding a quarterback who could be under contract for five years could allow for this team to continue to add assets, and become even better.

Placing Stroud as the centerpiece of this Texans franchise could be exactly what this team needs to move on from their past. He could quickly become a star and could help the Texans become a playoff team once again.

2. Carolina Panthers

With the recent firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers may be headed toward a full-on rebuild. If the season ended tomorrow, they would have the first overall pick.

Depending on how the Panthers approach their rebuild, Stroud could have several elite playmakers around him. D.J. Moore, while amid a down year due to a struggling offense, is a three-time, 1,000-yard receiver. More importantly, he is just 25 years old and under contract until 2026.

Placing Stroud into an offense where he already has an elite pass catcher could be crucial to his success. He could lean on Moore and have him as a safety blanket.

And then there is running back Christian McCaffrey. If the Panthers were to keep McCaffrey in their backfield, a big burden would be taken off of the other players on offense. The star playmaker is still among the best players in the NFL. He has also proven time and time again that he can shoulder an entire offense.

The Panthers currently have the sort of playmakers on their offense that could make Stroud’s transition to the NFL seamless. If they opted to address the quarterback position yet again through the draft, he could be the perfect option.

1. Seattle Seahawks

When the Seattle Seahawks traded away longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, many believed that the team was headed toward dark times. Instead, they have shocked the NFL.

With veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading the offense, they have put up big numbers. Over the past two games, they have put up 87 points. Smith himself is currently PFF’s highest-rated quarterback.

But amid the success of this offense, the team still sits at 2-3. The defense has kept them out of games, and this roster isn’t built to win a Super Bowl. But the core that they have put together could very well become elite. And with two potential top-10 picks, Stroud could become the face of the franchise.

By selecting Stroud, the Seahawks would be finding a legitimate solution to the quarterback position. Stroud would also be put into the best position of almost any young quarterback in the NFL.

The Seahawks have a star in wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Alongside Metcalf is wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who has been proving himself for over half a decade.

In the backfield, Kenneth Walker could soon develop into a very talented running back. And the offensive line has slowly been built up and is full of young talent.

CJ Stroud could instantly step in and help elevate this team. While the defense is still in significant need of improvements, the offense appears to already be set. Adding Stroud would only cement that.