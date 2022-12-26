By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

GTA Online has a lot of celebrations in-game to replicate the holidays in real life and Christmas is not an exception to this, giving players free Christmas Gifts for 2022. There are a lot of festive celebrations all around Los Santos that players can enjoy. With that in mind, here’s how players can get these amazing free Christmas Gifts for the year of 2022 in GTA Online. Rockstar Games’ celebrations will once again bring joy to avid fans of GTA Online, always roaming around Los Santos, especially on holidays.

This year’s annual winter update gave players a lot of new things to look forward to, including the all new WM 29 Pistol and the return of the dreaded Railgun. Players can also get their hands on the ‘The Gooch’ mask where they have to hunt down and kill The Gooch, who will bother them and push them around. You must however join a GTA Online Session with another player in order for The Gooch to spawn. Once hunted down, you will be able to get their masks off, and keep it for yourself. Additional times of killing them would merit you $25,000 as a reward for silencing these troublemakers.

With all these other events, GTA Online will automatically give all players free Christmas gives from the developers to commemorate their loyalty to the game. A melee weapon made out of Candy Cane will be given alongside a Green Reindeer Beer Hat for players to equip. Along with these equipment, you will also get a handful of utilities and explosives to prepare yourself for the start of next year so be sure to claim them on time. All you have to do is log into GTA Online between December 22 and December 28, to acquire these gifts from a message notifying the awarding of free stuff to your account.

Here are all of GTA Online’s gifts that players will receive:

Candy Cane

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

Firework Launcher

Firework Rockets (20)

Full Snacks

Full Armor

Sticky Bombs (25)

Grenades (25)

Proximity Mines (5)

Molotovs (10)

As soon as you log in, all of these will be awarded to you and will be ready for use immediately so be sure to log in before December 28 to get all of these free gifts. Let us extend the celebration of Christmas as we go and log in the streets of Los Santos and receive free special gifts from Rockstar.

