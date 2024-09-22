Clark Atlanta pulled off a huge D1 upset over Bethune-Cookman University, beating their SWAC opponent 38-37. The Panthers, who entered the game 3-0-1 after last week's matchup against Florida Memorial University was called off due to weather concerns, were dominated in the first half. The Wildcats hopped out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter and headed into halftime with a 34-14 advantage.

But, Clark Atlanta changed the entire narrative of the game in the second half. The Panthers, led by reigning SIAC MVP David Wright outscored the Wildcats 24-3 in the second half. Bethune-Cookman's only score after the first half was a 37-yard field goal in the third-quarter by Cade Hechter that extended their lead 37-28. Meanwhile, Clark Atlanta fought back, scoring two touchdowns off of precise passes by Wright and miraculous catches by Armone Harris.

Clark Atlanta's defense, a concern leading into the game, stepped up in a big way. The Panther defensive line was able to get pressure on Bethune-Cookman Cam'Ron Ransom, disrupting the passing game. They also was able to stop Bethune-Cookman's run game, giving them a greater opportunity to take the lead and secure one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Clark Atlanta's upset victory was secured by freshman kicker Leonardo Cabrea. The Panthers were able to lead an offensive drive that put them in field goal range, allowing Cabrea to hit the game-winning 55-yard field goal. Clark Atlanta officially made their presence felt in HBCU football under new head coach Teddy Keaton. His offensive philosophy proved to be formidable, powring a remarkable comeback. Wright finished the game throwing for 374 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. His favorite targets on the day were Jamal Jones (10 receptions, 100 yards) and Armone Harris (six receptions, 94 yards, three touchdowns).

Clark Atlanta start the season 3-0 for the first time in 50 years and looks to have momentum to be a threat in the SIAC and even earn their way into the SIAC Championship in November.

While there's a lot of football left to be played, Clark Atlanta remains one of the hottest teams in HBCU football. The Panthers start their in-conference slate of games as they head off to play Lane College on September 28th.