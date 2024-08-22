Clark Atlanta University has set a new benchmark for freshman applications, surpassing one of its neighboring schools.

Yesterday, University President Dr. George French announced the remarkable achievement, stating, “To see 46,000 applications for just 1,200 seats is nothing less than phenomenal.” This year, Clark Atlanta University surpassed even the University of Georgia in application numbers.

Dr. French emphasized that while the university has faced challenges in the past, it is now marking a new era. He pointed out that CAU is now one of only eleven HBCUs with an endowment exceeding $100 million, and enrollment has reached 4,200 students. “The average GPA of incoming students is 3.71. Five years ago it was 2.8. The brand is strong. Our retention and graduation rates are increasing,” French added.

“Clark Atlanta is on the rise. It continues to grow,” said CAU Athletic Director Dr. Jerel Drew. Earlier this month, the university unveiled a new red football field at Panther Stadium, replacing the green turf. This upgrade was made possible by a generous donation from the Arthur Blank Family Foundation.

Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, has donated significantly to three HBCUs, including Clark Atlanta University, to empower the next generation of Black leaders.

Through a partnership between Blank’s Foundation, the Atlanta Falcons, and these HBCUs, the initiative demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing opportunities for Black students and enhancing community impact through sports. By investing in new facilities, the collaboration seeks to create athletic success and drive long-term growth in historically underrepresented communities.

Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, underscored the importance of this initiative, stating, “Arthur Blank and his Family Foundation recognize and prioritize community impact through sport, and supporting these historical institutions is a natural extension of our values.”

With the installation of the new red turf, Clark Atlanta becomes the second HBCU to have colored turf, following Livingstone College, which made history by unveiling its blue turf before the 2022 football season. Defensive backs coach Arthur Williams reportedly shared in a now-deleted post on X that the new field is part of a $1 million project.