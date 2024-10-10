ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back for another action-packed fight card as the UFC returns to Las Vegas for another Fight Night. Our first betting prediction and pick comes in the Flyweight (125) Division as MMA Lab’s Clayton Carpenter will take on Brazilian newcomer Lucas Rocha. Check out our UFC odds series for our Carpenter-Rocha prediction and pick.

Clayton Carpenter (7-0) is undefeated through his pro career and won his debut UFC bout with a submission finish over Juancamilo Ronderos. The former LFA prospect and Contender Series winner will look to continue his unbeaten streak as the betting favorite in this matchup. Carpenter stands 5’6″ with a 66-inch reach.

Lucas Rocha (17-1) will be making his UFC debut following an impressive TKO victory on Dana White’s Contender Series. He has a decent amount of experience on the regional circuit, but he’ll have the biggest test of his career awaiting him on the UFC stage. Rocha stands 5’3″ with a 64-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Clayton Carpenter-Lucas Rocha Odds

Clayton Carpenter: -205

Lucas Rocha: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: -130

Under 2.5 rounds: +100

Why Clayton Carpenter Will Win

Clayton Carpenter has yet to taste defeat early into his professional career, but he’s proving to be a prospect wise beyond his years as he’s always finding smart ways to win the fight and search for a finish. At just 28 years old, he still has a ton to prove in the UFC and we should expect him to look improved each time he steps into the cage. With five of his wins coming by finish (2 KO, 3 SUB), expect Carpenter to waste no time in pressing the action and bringing the fight to his opponent.

While he’s more than capable of grinding out a three-round decision, Carpenter tends to press the action right from the opening bell and will force his opponents to make quick decisions. He notably has two head kick knockouts on his resume and while his boxing still has yet to develop, the dexterity in his legs allows him to snap his kicks very quickly and without tell. Expect Carpenter to start fast and keep his foot on the gas in this one.

Why Lucas Rocha Will Win

Lucas Rocha will be making his debut after an impressive win during his Dana White’s Contender Series audition. He won the bout with a blistering knee to the face as he knocked his opponent clean-out and got the immediate contract. He’s typically fought at Bantamweight throughout his career, so it’ll be interesting to see how his power carries over as he cuts weight. Nevertheless, 10 of his wins are by way of knockout and he’ll be a huge threat to do so again throughout this whole fight.

Lucas Rocha is a very clean striker and does a great job of countering his opponents by staying patient and hanging in the pocket. His head movement was crisp and effective during his DWCS fight, so expect him to take the center of the octagon as he looks to counter his opponent throughout this one. Rocha also showed great ability to stuff the takedowns and keep the fight on the feet, so expect him to dictate this bout in similar fashion.

Final Clayton Carpenter-Lucas Rocha Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting matchup to open the action as we’ll see two exciting finishers take the stage. Clayton Carpenter has four of his seven wins coming in the first round, while Lucas Rocha has 10 of his 17 wins coming by way of knockout. To this point, Carpenter has faced the better competition while Rocha has looked more dominant during his wins.

The fight will be very interesting to watch from the striking pocket as both men are very active with their feints and both pose danger to changing levels. Rocha has displayed tremendous takedown defense and will want to keep this fight on the feet to increase his chances of a knockout. Carpenter, on the other hand, has very strong submission capabilities and he’ll be looking to lock something in if these two hit the mat.

Ultimately, the difference in this fight will be Lucas Rocha’s ability to stuff the takedowns and his patient striking within the pocket. Carpenter is very talented and will have the strength advantage here, but the experience and counter striking of Lucas Rocha could make him a live underdog in this one. For our final prediction, let’s take a small chance on the plus money and bet Lucas Rocha to take the win with an exciting finish.

Final Clayton Carpenter-Lucas Rocha Prediction & Pick: Lucas Rocha (+170)