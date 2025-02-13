The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for the 2025 MLB season, which is slated to begin in just over a month. The Dodgers are currently taking part in spring training, with several of the new additions from this offseason showing off their Los Angeles threads for the very first time.

Clayton Kershaw is back with the Dodgers, having won his second World Series championship with the squad last postseason with a victory over the New York Yankees. Kershaw may not be the pitcher he once was in his prime but still remains a valuable part of the Dodgers' unit, and recently, the 36 year-old got one hundred percent candid on how much time he believes he has left in the MLB.

“Clayton Kershaw says he’ll simply go year by year and that no decision has been made on how long he wants to keep pitching before his Cooperstown induction,” reported Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY on X, formerly Twitter.

Kershaw has had some highly publicized playoff meltdowns over the years with the Dodgers but has still put together one of the most successful pitching careers in recent MLB history up to this point.

High expectations for the Dodgers

Los Angeles is currently in the rare position of coming off of an MLB World Series championship and still having dramatically improved in the ensuing offseason.

The Dodgers continued their trend of pulling in some of the world's brightest Japanese baseball stars and also added some domestic talent with former Cy Young winner Blake Snell joining the pitching staff.

These stars will join a Dodgers roster that was already loaded with talent in the form of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and of course Shohei Ohtani, who established himself as arguably the best player in the world in 2024 and will only look to add to that as he retakes the pitching mound this upcoming season.

In any case, the Dodgers are slated to kick off their 2025 season on March 18 vs the Chicago Cubs.