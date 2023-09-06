College football's opening weekend delivered like it normally does. The fireworks began on Saturday afternoon when the Colorado Buffaloes took down the TCU Horned Frogs. But that wasn't it. Texas State pulled off a big in-state upset when they beat Baylor. Florida State beat LSU in the only ranked head-to-head matchup of the weekend. And that's not all.

This, of course, had a big effect on the Week 2 AP Poll that was released on Tuesday. A few teams shot up the rankings, while others fell. Teams like Colorado jumped from unranked to inside the top 25, while some like Clemson dropped out entirely. But focusing exclusively on the fallers in the top 25, three teams really plummeted.

25. Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers really have themselves to blame for their upset loss at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils. Clemson outgained Duke. They had a 49% success rate, a mark that ranks in the 84th percentile. Those are good. The problem is they neither scored nor punted in the second half of Monday Night's tilt.

Anytime you see a contrast like this, its almost always a team shooting themselves in the football with turnovers in really bad situations pic.twitter.com/MIZOpEJ72A — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) September 5, 2023

Accounting for turnovers on downs, Clemson was responsible for six turnovers on Monday, and those don't even include the two missed field goals from their special teams. Clemson executed as poorly as anyone could possibly imagine. And that, of course, led to a tumble down the rankings.

In the latest Week 2 College football AP Poll, Clemson dropped 16 spots to number 25. They were ninth heading into Week 1. Aside from teams that dropped out of the poll entirely, that was the biggest drop in the poll. Clemson's season isn't over, and there shouldn't be any shame losing to a good team in Durham, but any hope for Clemson making the college football playoff now rests on Clemson running the table. That isn't how they saw their season beginning.

TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs were one of two teams that fell out of the AP Poll entirely after being ranked in the preseason poll heading into Week 1. TCU's offense wasn't a problem. They registered over 500 yards of offense and put up 42 points on the board. That's normally good enough to win any type of game.

The problem came with turnovers and their defense. TCU turned the ball over twice with red zone interceptions, while Colorado only turned it over once. Colorado also outgained TCU 565-541 thanks in large part to Colorado's star quarterback Shedeur Sanders putting up 510 yards through the air. That's not going to cut it in any circumstance.

TCU just played in the National Championship eight months ago. Now, they're unranked. Granted, they lost a ton of players on that runner-up team a year ago to the NFL, and there is plenty of time to get back into the AP Poll, but this was absolutely a disappointing performance by the Horned Frogs. They have to rally to steer their season back in the right direction in hopes of making another playoff run.

Iowa Hawkeyes

It isn't often a team drops out of the AP Poll after they won their game, but that just happened to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa was on the edge of the preseason AP Poll after they were ranked 25th. But an unspectacular performance against the Utah State Aggies saw the Hawkeyes dropped from the AP Poll. Iowa was favored by 24 points against Utah State. They only scored 24 points and allowed 14 in the process.

The game was never in doubt for the Hawkeyes. They scored the first 14 points in the first quarter of this game. But Utah State outgained them and played them to a draw from that point on. Iowa prefers to win ugly than win or lose pretty, so they'll take their result as long as it results in a win. But the bigger and flashier wins from Colorado and Duke this weekend saw those teams jump into the Top 25 and push Iowa out of it.