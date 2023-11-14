Dabo Swinney is not thinking about the job in College Station, as his focus is entirely on guiding Clemson football.

The Clemson Tigers aren't having a spectacular season, but that doesn't mean Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney is already thinking about one of the hottest vacant positions in college football today.

When asked about whether he has any interest in the head coaching position in College Station that recently opened up after the dismissal of Texas A&M Aggies mentor Jimbo Fisher, Swinney portrayed an image of a man fully dedicated to his current job.

“I'm just focused on this job,” Swinney said (h/t Christina Long of Greenville News). “Always have been. … It must be November. That's all I can say.”

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney speaks up

Of course, it wouldn't make sense for Swinney to publicly express his desire to pursue the Texas A&M gig with the Tigers still in the middle of a campaign, even if he does indeed want to check out the job.

Other names being linked to the Aggies are Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin, Duke Blue Devils' Mike Elko, and Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning.

Swinney and Clemson football have two more games left on their regular-season schedule. The Tigers are on a two-game win streak, having defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets back to back in the last two weeks.

Up next for the Tigers is a date with the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels. With just a couple of games left to play, Clemson is not going to be eligible to play in the ACC Championship Game, with the Florida State Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals currently the top two teams in the conference with an 8-0 and 6-1 league record, respectively.