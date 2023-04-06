A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney seems to be running out of words to describe defensive tackle Peter Woods. He can’t even say one weakness about the Clemson football freshman.

“Nope. He ain’t got none,” Swinney said about Woods when asked if the five-star recruit has any shortcomings, per Larry Williams. “None,” the Clemson football head coach reiterated.

That’s a tantalizing endorsement of how legitimate the hype around Woods truly is.

Woods is the cherry on top of Clemson football’s 2023 recruiting class, as he’s the only five-star out of the school’s 26 commits for this year. Overall, the Tigers have 18 four-stars and seven three-stars in the 2023 group alongside Woods. Securing the commitment of Woods was a big win for Clemson football, especially because the Tigers won him over despite the player being from Alabama.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, of course, were among the several schools that extended an offer to Woods. Other notable programs which made an offer to Woods were the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, LSU Tigers, and TCU Horned Frogs, but he eventually decided to take his talents to the ACC where he will look to further learn and polish his potential under Swinney’s tutelage.

As much hype as there is surrounding the 6-3, 270-pound Woods, he will still have to work for his playing time in his first year in college, as Clemson football remains loaded with great talents on defense.

In 2022, Clemson football finished 20th in the nation with 21.5 points allowed per game and 19th with 330.5 total yards surrendered per contest.