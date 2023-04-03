Teams might have to update their NFL Draft boards after a positive injury update for Clemson football star Myles Murphy. After battling a hamstring injury, the 21-year-old defensive end will be ready to partake in his alma mater’s pro day, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Murphy was unable to give it a go on March 14 but has rescheduled his workout for Tuesday morning. The short notice should still drive plenty of eyeballs to South Carolina. He is a projected first-round selection due to the smothering defensive pressure he unleashed on many offense during his time in college. Murphy totaled 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season.

A strong showing in his Pro Day could do wonders for his NFL Draft stock and allow him to settle in toward the top half of the first round, possibly even top 10. Murphy’s consistent production at a high-profile program known for their elite defense already holds significant value to scouts across the league.

If he can prove that his hamstring is no longer an issue, then war rooms are likely to have a much quicker decision-making process on their hands. Although interior linemen became the rave this free agency, executives and coaches still put a high premium on a talented edge rusher. They are foundational pieces for most great teams and can instantly transform entire offensive game plans if effective enough.

Myles Murphy impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a total score of 80 that ranked fourth for the position, according to NFL.com. He will look to bring his ample size and athleticism to Clemson one final time before taking the next step of his football journey.