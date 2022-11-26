Published November 26, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.

After the defeat, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter got heated when asked if he or head coach Dabo Swinney thought about benching DJ because of his struggles.

Via SI:

“No. DJ has been our leader, man,” said Streeter when responding to the question. “Hey, there were a lot of drops tonight. That isn’t freaking DJ’s fault. There were other people on the field. It is not just DJ. DJ ran his ass off tonight.”

As previously mentioned, the Clemson football signal-caller really ran the ball well because he wasn’t having much success slinging it. In the second half alone, Uiagalelei was just 3 for 16. As Streeter pointed out, it also came down to the entire offense just failing to capitalize on their chances:

“We were really sluggish in the second half. We could not move the ball,” Streeter said. “We had at least 250 yards in the first half and then just really, really struggled being consistent. Whether it would be we had missed plays. We had miss throws, missed drops. Obviously, the passing game was non-existent much of the night.

“So, it was a really tough day at the office. It was a really tough day.”

Hopefully, DJ Uiagalelei and Clemson football can clean it up and bounce back next weekend with the ACC crown on the line.