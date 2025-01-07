ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) hit the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Louisville prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Clemson-Louisville College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Louisville Odds

Clemson: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

Lousiville: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Louisville

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson has won nine of their last 11 games, and that includes all four of their conference games. Along with that, their only two losses have come in overtime against Memphis and South Carolina. In those 11 games, Clemson has allowed just 66.5 points per game. That is not far off from their season average in points allowed of 66.9. Clemson's defense has been top notch lately, and they will have to continue that against Louisville.

In Conference play, the Tigers are 4-0. They have won all four of those games by double digits. In those games, Clemson has allowed their opponents to score just 64.0 points per game. Along with that, Clemson is scoring 75.8 points per game in ACC play. They have dominated their conference opponents so far, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. If Clemson can continue that solid ACC play, they will be able to cover the spread.

Chase Hunter is the best scorer on Clemson. He averages just over 17 points per game, and he has two 20-point games in the last five. During Clemson small win streak, Hunter has put up 16, 22, and 19 points. He does not put up a lot of other stats, but he can score, and that is what Clemson needs. Ian Scheiffelin is averaging a double-double for the Tigers, as well. If these two players can have a good game, Clemson will stay undefeated in conference play.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is on a four-game win streak, so they are starting to heat up. Three of those wins are ACC games, and good wins. They have beaten Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida State with a surprisingly tough game against Eastern Kentucky mixed in. Still, the Cardinals have found ways to win in tough games. Louisville has to continue playing the type of basketball they are if they are going to win this game at home.

Louisville has five players that average double digit points, so they get contributions from everybody. Their top scorer is Chucky Hepburn with 15.5 points. Hepburn also leads the team in assists per game with 5.5. J'Vonne Hadley averages 7.7 rebounds per game, which leads the team, as well. Louisville does not have to rely on just one person to win games, and they know that. Whether it is Hepburn, Hadley, or someone else, the Cardinals are a good team.

Final Clemson-Louisville Prediction & Pick

These are two hot teams, and they are poised to have a great game. It should end up being a very close matchup, as well. With that said, home games do make a difference in college basketball. I tend to lean towards the home team in this game. I am going to take Louisville to barely edge out Clemson Tuesday night.

Final Clemson-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville ML (-176)