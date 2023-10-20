The Clemson Tigers take on the Miami Hurricanes. Check out our college football odds series for our Clemson Miami prediction and pick. Find how to watch Clemson Miami.

This is a game a lot of people will be interested in, even though it has zero conference championship or College Football Playoff implications. Clemson is a fringe player at best in the ACC race, having lost to Duke and Florida State. The Tigers are still in the race for the ACC Championship Game, but they will need Duke to lose three ACC games in order to leapfrog the Blue Devils. Clemson will also need North Carolina to lose a few games, since the Tar Heels are also unbeaten in the ACC right now.

People will be interested in this game because they enjoy seeing Dabo Swinney twist in the wind. The architect of the Clemson dynasty is now reeling, having failed to use the transfer portal and having been steadfast in maintaining his own philosophy while other coaches adjust to modern times. Dabo has refused to make a lot of the adjustments other coaches have made, and fans are enjoying seeing him suffer as a result. When a powerhouse program crumbles, neutral fans and casuals will enjoy the spectacle. A loss here to Miami would end Clemson's ACC hopes for 2023 and also put a dagger into the Tigers' chances of making a New Year's Six bowl. Their season would be a total loss if they fell here.

On the other side, Miami hoped it would return to the top tier of college football under head coach Mario Cristobal. Miami was bringing a native son home when it hired Cristobal from Oregon a few years ago. Cristobal won two Pac-12 championships and a Rose Bowl at Oregon, so he had achieved quite substantially before Miami hired him. However, Cristobal did have some weaknesses as a coach, and those weaknesses have been exploited by ACC opponents. Cristobal has suffered some considerable embarrassments with The U, none of them worse than the refusal to take a knee and kill the clock against Georgia Tech earlier this season. Miami fumbled when trying to run out the clock. Then the Canes allowed a touchdown to give Georgia Tech a most improbable win. Cristobal is an embattled coach. If he loses to a struggling Clemson team, his seat will get hotter.

Knowing that either Dabo or Cristobal will lose is something many college football fans will like about this game. One prominent coach will endure a precipitous downfall.

Here are the Clemson-Miami College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Clemson-Miami Odds

Clemson Tigers: -3 (-110)

Miami Hurricanes: +3 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clemson vs Miami

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

The Miami Hurricanes got wiped out by North Carolina last week. They aren't especially tough. They aren't especially disciplined. They aren't especially well-coached. This is not a team which is in good position to take advantage of Clemson's many flaws and limitations. Mario Cristobal continues to stumble and bumble as Miami's head coach. If Dabo has a lot of problems — and he does — Cristobal has even more of them. This is not a game in which you should trust the winning team to cover the spread. You should trust the worse team to not cover the spread. Miami will not cover.

Why Miami Could Cover the Spread

The Clemson Tigers simply can't put it all together this year. Their offense is inconsistent. They commit lots of turnovers, often in plus territory on the opponent's side of the field. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has had a bumpy ride this season. The Clemson offensive line isn't able to run-block as well as it needs to, in order to make life easier for Klubnik when he drops back to pass. The Tigers don't dominate the line of scrimmage the way they did when they were at the height of their dynastic powers. Miami can take advantage of all of this and win.

Final Clemson-Miami Prediction & Pick

Two unreliable teams going through miserable seasons is not the kind of game you should bet on. Stay away.

Final Clemson-Miami Prediction & Pick: Clemson -3