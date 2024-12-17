ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Clemson and South Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Clemson and South Carolina are set for a highly anticipated matchup on Tuesday, December 17, at Colonial Life Arena. The Clemson Tigers enter with a strong 9-2 record, showcasing an impressive offense averaging 77.5 points per game, led by Chase Hunter's 16.0 PPG and Ian Schieffelin's rebounding prowess at 12.0 RPG. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks, at 7-3, will rely on Collin Murray-Boyles, who averages 15.7 PPG and 9.6 RPG, to keep pace. The game promises to be a battle of contrasting styles, with Clemson's high-scoring approach against South Carolina's defensive strategies, making for an exciting in-state rivalry clash15.

Here are the Clemson-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-South Carolina Odds

Clemson: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

South Carolina: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is poised to defeat South Carolina in their upcoming matchup on Tuesday, due to several key advantages. The Tigers boast a solid 9-2 record and have demonstrated offensive prowess, averaging 77.5 points per game with a shooting percentage of 45.6% from the field. Their ability to stretch the floor is highlighted by a 37.5% success rate from beyond the arc, which could exploit South Carolina's defensive lapses. Clemson's Chase Hunter leads the team with 16.0 points per game, supported by Ian Schieffelin's strong rebounding presence, averaging 12.0 boards per game. This offensive depth will be crucial against a Gamecocks team that has shown inconsistency on both ends of the court.

On the other hand, South Carolina, despite a respectable 7-3 record, struggles with offensive efficiency and free-throw shooting, hitting only 66.7% from the line. Their scoring average of 74.9 points per game indicates potential but masks underlying issues with turnovers and shot selection. The Gamecocks' reliance on players like Collin Murray-Boyles, who averages 15.9 points but has had inconsistent performances, may not be enough to keep pace with Clemson's balanced attack. Additionally, Clemson's recent close loss to Memphis could serve as motivation to rebound strongly in this rivalry game26. Overall, Clemson's superior shooting and rebounding capabilities position them as favorites to secure a victory against South Carolina.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina has a strong chance to defeat Clemson in their upcoming matchup due to several critical factors. First, the Gamecocks have been on a roll, winning four of their last five games, showcasing their ability to build momentum and confidence. Collin Murray-Boyles has emerged as a key player, averaging 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 64.3% from the field. His recent performances, including a perfect shooting night against East Carolina, highlight his scoring efficiency and ability to dominate the paint, which will be crucial against Clemson's defense.

Additionally, South Carolina's home-court advantage at Colonial Life Arena cannot be overlooked. The Gamecocks have a solid 5-1 record at home this season, and the energetic crowd will provide a significant boost. Their defensive strategy has also improved, allowing only 65.8 points per game, which could stifle Clemson's offensive rhythm. If South Carolina can capitalize on their rebounding edge and maintain defensive pressure, they will likely secure a victory over the Tigers. With their current form and home advantage, the Gamecocks are well-positioned to claim victory in this in-state rivalry clash.

Final Clemson-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup on Tuesday, Clemson is favored by 2.5 points over South Carolina. Despite their recent struggles, Clemson's overall record of 9-2 indicates a strong season thus far. The Tigers have demonstrated offensive efficiency, averaging 77.5 points per game with a solid shooting percentage of 45.6%. Key players like Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin will be crucial in maintaining this offensive momentum. However, Clemson’s recent defensive lapses, such as allowing Memphis to shoot over 50%, could provide South Carolina with opportunities to exploit weaknesses in the Tigers' defense.

On the other hand, South Carolina, with a record of 7-3, is coming off a strong performance and has shown resilience at home, boasting a 5-1 record at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks' ability to rebound effectively and their improved defensive strategies will play a significant role in this contest. Players like Collin Murray-Boyles have been instrumental in their recent success, and if South Carolina can maintain their defensive intensity while capitalizing on Clemson's mistakes, they could not only cover the spread but potentially secure an upset victory. Overall, while Clemson holds the edge statistically, South Carolina's home advantage and current form make this matchup highly competitive as they should cover the spread at home and potentially win outright.

Final Clemson-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +2.5 (-110), Over 135.5 (-110)