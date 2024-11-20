Jameis Winston showed respect for T.J. Watt while Myles Garrett wanted an apology from the star defensive end. With a Cleveland Browns Week 12 game scheduled against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they can deal with those things on the field. Ahead of the Browns-Steelers game, we’ll be making our Browns Week 12 predictions.

Of course, bold predictions for the Browns tend to be meek predictions. It’s hard to get too bold for a team that is 2-8 and only speeding toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Complicating matters for being too generous to the Browns is the opponent carries a record of 8-2 and may be one of the top two or three teams in the entire NFL.

But, alas, on we go as we try to comb the bushes for a few nuggets of bold predictions for the lowly Browns. Oh wait, maybe we can go bold in a negative direction! Yeah! That will work.

Browns QB Jameis Winston will throw 2 picks and get sacked 4 times

In case you’re counting, that’s six ouchies for Winston in this game. To Winston’s credit, he’s gone without an interception in two of his three starts this season. But in one game he chucked three of them, and it came against the ferocious pash rush of the Chargers. And the Chargers turfed Winston six times.

So maybe it’s too Cleveland friendly to give Winston only two picks and five sacks because the Steelers’ defense is better than the Chargers. However, the Steelers only have 24 sacks on the season despite the nuisance presence of T.J. Watt. It’s time for them to up that total.

Consider the rivalry and it makes things worse for the Browns, even though they will be a home. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the atmosphere should be electric, according to clevelnadbrowns.com.

“When you have cities in such close proximity, I think that adds to the rivalries because there's so many people that grew up around here, grew up around Pittsburgh, obviously interact with each other throughout the year,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “So, it makes it special. Being down at our stadium the last division game was special. I'd expect nothing but the same, especially in the setting of a Thursday night.”

Even the offensive linemen will have a little giddy up in their step with the Steelers coming to town. Guard Joel Bitonio said it’s always tough in division play.

“You know each other, you play against the same guys and it becomes tough,” Bitonio said. “I think every division has that, but I think the AFC North just has been built on toughness and defense and running the ball, and you feel it in all of the rivalry games.”

Bitonio will have to help protect Winston, who has thrown for 1,047 yards with seven touchdowns in his 10th NFL season. Winston said he respects the Steelers’ organization.

“I believe the Steelers, since I've been growing up, have had great leadership from the head coach position,” QB Jameis Winston said. “Coach Mike Tomlin is one of the best of the best, so his team definitely reflects on the type of person that he is. So, I know that's why the team is very disciplined and that's why they play with their whole heart.”

Browns Nick Chubb will score rushing TD and set season high for yards

Wait. That’s not a bold prediction. Well, it is. Chubb has scored exactly one touchdown this season and has been shut out for three straight weeks. He has also meekly rushed for totals of 22, 52, 39, and 50 yards this season. That’s awful.

He’ll go for 60-plus against the Steelers. Chubb will have to mentally overcome remembering his career-threatening injury last year against Pittsburgh. But Chubb said revenge isn’t on his mind, according to pennlive.com.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Chubb said. “It’s just the same, normal game for me. Approach it the same way and looking forward to going out there and playing against a great team. That’s just who I am.”

Defensive end Myles Garrett said it’s good to see Chubb back on the field, according to heraldstaronline.com.

“It’s amazing to see him out here in general,” said Garrett. “To have that kind of resolve, to say ‘this is going to be another bump in the road. It’s not going to stop me. (And) it’s not going to draw the line for me here.’ The guy is one of the most athletic people on the field every time he steps on. And to get back to even 99% of that, (when) 95% of that takes a whole hell of a lot of work.”

Myles Garrett will take down Russell Wilson for 1.5 sacks

The big boy on the Browns’ defensive line has seven sacks on the season, and the Steelers won’t be able to shut him down. Garrett said he’s roaring and ready to go.

“It's probably as physical and gritty a football game as you're really going to see around the league,” Garrett said. “It's two teams that really don't have that much love for one another and play a physical brand of ball. And they're looking forward to trying to take the number one spot in the AFC and we're fighting tooth and nail for each and every win we get. We don't want to go gently into that good night.”

Garrett added the Steelers are tough and do things well every week, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

“Very consistent across the board in their standards and expectations, no matter who is in there,” DE Myles Garrett said. “And that kind of coaching seeps into the players and leads to the execution being always on point down the stretch, especially when they need it.”