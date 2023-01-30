Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.

This scenario does feel highly unlikely because he’s still a very productive back and was solid behind Nick Chubb for several years. In 2022, the former Kansas City Chief rushed for 3.8 yards per carry, including three touchdowns. That was actually one of his worst campaigns in a while though, registering over four yards per carry in five straight years.

Kareem Hunt reportedly didn’t like his role and requested a trade back in August. However, it never happened. The Browns were looking for a fourth-round pick in return. Several RBs were moved at the deadline, including Christian McCaffrey, Nyheim Hines, and Jeff Wilson. Not Hunt, though.

It’s clear he’s not interested in being in Cleveland anymore. And with teams rolling with two or three backs instead of one workhorse nowadays, Hunt could be a nice addition to lots of different organizations around the league. I mean, we’re talking about a guy who was once a star with KC. He just needs a fresh start.

Plus, the Browns also have D’Ernest Johnson and rookie Jerome Ford, who are more than capable of producing as backups for Chubb.