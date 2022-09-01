Cleveland Cavaliers new 2023 NBA Finals odds after blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade

Former Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon. Let’s take a look at the updated NBA Finals odds brought to you by FanDuel.

As the NFL and college football season are approaching, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski decided to drop a bomb for the NBA world to enjoy for the next few weeks. Mitchell has been traded to Cleveland for three players and five total future draft picks. Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, and Lauri Markkanen are on their way to Utah with Sexton already signing a new deal with the Jazz.

After months of wanting out of Utah, Mitchell gets his wish and teams up with Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Caris LeVert also remains in Cleveland, so he alongside Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio can become a great secondary unit for the Cavs. This team now has depth and proven talent to try and shock the Eastern Conference next season.

As it stands now, the Boston Celtics have the best odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals at +500 but after this trade, the Cavs have shot right up to establish themselves as contenders. Cleveland’s new odds are now +3300 according to FanDuel. Prior to this trade, the Cavs were around +8000-10000 odds and were even +24000 last month.

Here are the 2023 NBA Finals odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +500

Milwaukee Bucks: +650

Brooklyn Nets: +700

Golden State Warriors: +700

Los Angeles Clippers: +700

Phoenix Suns: +1000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3300

The Cavaliers now have a legit shot to not only make the playoffs but to win a series. Mitchell is one of the elite scoring threats in the NBA and was a leader for the Jazz. He led the Jazz to multiple playoff appearances and there was a time when Mitchell and the Jazz owned the best record in the NBA during the regular season. In 67 games last year, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game, shooting 44.8% from the field. He averaged 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds on the year as well.

The former Louisville star is a 3-time All-Star, NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, and was on the NBA All-Rookie First team in 2018. Mitchell has a bright future and will be a huge part of the Cavs’ future.

The current odds for the Cavs to win the 2023 NBA Finals are great odds. It will benefit you big time and this is now a team that is well balanced. This is a good time for the trade as well as there are still a few months until the start of the regular season. They have plenty of time to work on chemistry and Mitchell and Garland have a chance to be one of the best backcourts in the NBA. With Allen and Mobley in the front court, this team can be very sound defensively.