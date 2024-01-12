The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Clippers are 24-13 this season, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. Los Angeles has faced the Grizzlies twice this season, and they split those two games. In the two contests, the Clippers have scored 109.0 points per game. Paul George is the leading scorer as he has put up 49 points in the two games combined. Ivica Zubac has scored 21 points to go along with 26 rebounds against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 14-23 this season, and they were 6-3 with Ja Morant. However, Ja Morant suffered a torn labrum and is out for season. Marcus Smart was just diagnosed serious finger injury, so he will miss some time, as well. Jaren Jackson Jr missed Tuesday's game with a knee injury, and his status for Friday is unknown. Memphis is an injured team at the moment, and they will be severely short-handed for their game against the Clippers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -8 (-108)

Moneyline: -330

Memphis Grizzlies: +8 (-112)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Memphis

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Grizzlies are an injured team. They are missing Ja Morant, who is out for the season, and Marcus Smart. When Ja Morant does not play this season, the Grizzlies are 8-20. He is clearly the bigger missing piece in this one, but Marcus Smart and his ability to play defense will be a huge hit, as well. Those two players combined with Jaren Jackson possibly missing this game, the Grizzlies are in trouble. The Clippers should be able to take advantage of this and cover the spread.

Los Angeles has only scored 109.0 points per game against the Grizzlies, but they have been playing very well in their last 10. In those games, the Clippers are scoring 118.3 points per game on 50.5 percent shooting. Los Angeles, with George and Leonard, should be able to put up points and win this game with ease.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies will need some of their role players to step up massively. However, they do still have Desmond Bane. Desmond Bane has averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists against the Clippers this season. On the season, Bane has averaged 24.7 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. Bane will need to have his best game if the Grizzlies want to cover this spread.

The Grizzlies have beaten the Clippers once this season, and they need to repeat that performance. In that game, the Grizzlies held the Clippers to just 101 points and 43.5 percent shooting from the field. Memphis forced 16 turnovers and dominated the paint in that game. If Memphis can have a similar game in this one, they will cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are to injured for me to want to bet them in this game. I am going to take the Clippers to win this game and cover the spread because of that.

Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Clippers -8 (-108)