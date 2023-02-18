Bones Hyland had an unceremonious end to his Nuggets career. The Los Angeles Clippers guard has his return to Denver encircled on his calendar.

During Hyland’s interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio during the All-Star Weekend festivities, he admitted that he’s counting the days between now and when he gets to exact some revenge against his former team.

“I may not be able to sleep man,” said Bones Hyland on the prospect of facing the Nuggets for the first time since being traded. “Literally, I ain’t going to be able to sleep, man.”

"I may not be able to sleep man"@BizzyBones11 tells @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 why he can't wait for the matchup against his former team in Denver. pic.twitter.com/Jv7IqR5xHj — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 18, 2023

It won’t be a terribly long wait as the Nuggets and Clippers are slated to face off on February 26th, just the second game after the NBA All-Star Weekend for both sides. Bones clearly has that 26th date memorized.

“It’ll be fun though. Just going back there, it’s going to be a lot of emotion, of course. I’m just going in there and trying to win the game, man.”

Bones Hyland was seen as one of the promising young guards from the 2021 NBA Draft and looked to be in an ideal situation as a bench scorer on the contending Nuggets roster. But a fallout with the coaching staff and a reduced role in the rotation culminated in the team eventually moving him to a conference rival in order to minimize and locker room turmoil as the team looks to lock up the first seed.

Hyland’s numbers have largely stayed stagnant coming from his promising rookie campaign, posting averages of 11.9 points and 2.9 assists on roughly 40 percent shooting from the field in 44 combined games between the Nuggets and Clippers.