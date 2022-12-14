By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a short argument, the man threw a vicious right hook and knocked Darrell out.

Via ClutchPoints:

Clippers superfan, Clipper Darrell, was punched and appeared to lose consciousness during the game vs. the Celtics. The security guard who punched him was immediately fired and arrested. (via @TMZ)pic.twitter.com/b2zouiHznL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

As noted, the Clippers security guard was immediately arrested and fired. Clipper Darrell meanwhile was taken to hospital to treat his injuries, as noted by Crypto.com Arena President Lee Zeidman. Via TMZ Sports:

“Clipper Darrell became involved in a verbal and then physical altercation,” Zeidman said. “After receiving immediate medical attention, Darryl was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.”

“An investigation of the incident was launched which determined the employee’s behavior to be a direct violation of our training and approved responses resulting in the immediate termination and arrest of the employee by the LAPD.”

You gotta admit, that looked very uncalled for. Clipper Darrell told TMZ Sports that he’s still in serious pain and continues to take painkillers to help with the headaches after losing consciousness that night. The Clippers organization are aware of the incident. Darrell has been a season ticket-holder for two decades and is absolutely loved by the Los Angeles faithful.

Here’s to hoping he’ll get well soon and be back in his seat courtside cheering on the Clippers, who have won two in a row heading into Wednesday’s home matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.