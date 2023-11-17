The Los Angeles Clippers have officially signed Daniel Theis to the roster. He'll join Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the team vs. Rockets.

Theis cleared the 48-hour waiver period at 2PM PST on Friday, clearing the way for him to sign with the Clippers. The veteran big man is expected to play tonight against the Houston Rockets.

A seven-year NBA veteran, Daniel Theis has career averages of 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 54.2 percent shooting from the field. He's started 148 of a career 314 regular season games playing with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Indiana Pacers. He's also started 22 of 40 playoff games, all with the Celtics.

LA has been shorthanded at the forward position since backup center Mason Plumlee suffered an MCL sprain against the New York Knicks in early November. Without Plumlee and since the trade for James Harden, the Clippers have lost five consecutive games heading into Friday's matchup against the Houston Rockets.

The LA Clippers also reportedly added 10-year NBA veteran Dewayne Dedmon to their Ontario Clippers G League roster.

The Clippers and Rockets will tip off tonight's In-Season Tournament matchup at 7:30PM PST.