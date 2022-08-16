Derek Fisher gives Lakers fans a harsh Clippers reality check

Derek Fisher knows very well that the Los Angeles Clippers are a major threat to the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominance in LA.

With the Clippers getting a healthy Kawhi Leonard back and adding former star point guard John Wall to the roster, they are certainly looking like legitimate title contenders in the West. Fisher–who won five NBA championships with the Lakers throughout his playing career–acknowledged that the City of Angeles might not be prepared to see the “other LA team” come out of the conference and compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

“I think the Clippers have as good of a chance at anybody of coming out of the West,” Fisher revealed in an exclusive interview with AllClippers, via Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t know if LA is prepared for the Clippers to come out of the West before the Lakers do, but it’s legitimately possible based on the way the teams are currently constructed, and we’re just gonna have to see how the season plays out.”

While it might be difficult to accept for Lakers fans, Derek Fisher makes a great point. Kawhi Leonard is a proven winner when healthy, and they still have Paul George who proved last season he can still lead a team. Not to mention that the Clippers are well-coached with Ty Lue leading the way, while the Lakers have just hired their second coach in three years.

The Lakers, of course, remain the favorites with LeBron James and Anthony Davis headlining the roster. But with age and injuries a big concern for them, it’s hard for them to be too complacent.

Given the rivalry between the two sides, the “Battle of LA” will surely be an interesting watch.