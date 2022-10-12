‘Felt like the devil was fighting me’: John Wall speaks out on mental health struggles before joining Clippers

Earlier this summer, Los Angeles Clippers star John Wall revealed that he seriously contemplated suicide as he went through the roughest period of his life. At that time, he was dealing with a series of major injuries that put into question his future in the NBA. To make matters much worse, his mom passed away from cancer.

In a recent guesting on LeBron James’ The Shop: Uninterrupted, Wall got brutally honest about the mental health struggles he had to go through. The five-time All-Star went into detail as he described the severity of his Achilles injury. Apparently, Wall had three infections on his Achilles.

Wall admitted that he thought he could handle all the pressure on his own. However, at one point, the people around him made him realize that he had to get professional help (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“My mom ended up passing so that was a tough time for me,” Wall said. “So, coming from a tough background, we think we can get through anything on our own. We find ways to figure it out. To the point where I had to go get help, get a therapist, have somebody to talk to.” “… It felt like the devil was just fighting against me and I couldn’t beat him. So I realized that I needed to find some help.”

"I had to go get help, get a therapist, have somebody to talk to… It felt like the devil was just fighting against me and I couldn't beat him. So I realized that I needed to find some help." John Wall speaking on seeking therapy. (via @uninterrupted)pic.twitter.com/ZRw7o17wMA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2022

Mental health issues are much like any other condition that requires professional/medical help. At times, the intervention of medication is also required.

For John Wall, it’s just good that he was able to seek out help sooner rather than later. He was in a very bad place and things could have been much worse for him if he kept everything bottled up inside.